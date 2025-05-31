VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At UAE's Al Hamriya Port
Sharjah, UAE: A massive fire broke out early today at Al Hamriya Port in Sharjah, engulfing flammable materials and triggering an extensive emergency response from the UAE Civil Defence, the Sharjah Police, and the National Guard, according to local media reports.
In a statement, authorities confirmed that Civil Defence teams, in coordination with Sharjah Police and the National Guard, responded swiftly to the incident and successfully managed to control the blaze, preventing its spread and minimizing further risks.
Firefighting operations remain ongoing as initial investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.
The leadership of the Sharjah Police, the National Guard, and the Civil Defence urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information regarding the incident and refrain from circulating images, videos, or unverified information to avoid legal accountability.
No official announcements have been made yet regarding the extent of material losses or human casualties resulting from the fire.
Updates on the situation will be provided as developments unfold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment