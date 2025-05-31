VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At UAE's Al Hamriya Port

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Sharjah, UAE: A massive fire broke out early today at Al Hamriya Port in Sharjah, engulfing flammable materials and triggering an extensive emergency response from the UAE Civil Defence, the Sharjah Police, and the National Guard, according to local media reports.

In a statement, authorities confirmed that Civil Defence teams, in coordination with Sharjah Police and the National Guard, responded swiftly to the incident and successfully managed to control the blaze, preventing its spread and minimizing further risks.

Firefighting operations remain ongoing as initial investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The leadership of the Sharjah Police, the National Guard, and the Civil Defence urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information regarding the incident and refrain from circulating images, videos, or unverified information to avoid legal accountability.

No official announcements have been made yet regarding the extent of material losses or human casualties resulting from the fire.

Updates on the situation will be provided as developments unfold.

