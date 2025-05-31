Qatar, Saudi Arabia Announce Joint Financial Support For Public Sector Of Syrian Arab Republic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: As part of their ongoing commitment to advancing Syria's economic recovery-and following their earlier contribution of approximately USD 15 million to settle Syria's arrears with the World Bank Group- the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have announced joint financial support for public sector employees of the Syrian Arab Republic, delivered over a three-month period.

This support comes as part of the two nations' commitment to fostering stability in the Syrian Arab Republic, alleviating humanitarian suffering, and advancing the interests of the Syrian people.

It reflects the deep-rooted bonds and longstanding historical ties that unite the people of the three countries, according to a joint statement by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirm that this support reflects their commitment to advancing development efforts, strengthening economic and social stability in Syria, and contributing to the improvement of living conditions for the Syrian people.

They also expressed their aspiration to coordinate efforts with the international community-especially with development partners from regional and international organizations-within a clear and comprehensive vision that promotes effective, sustainable support, and enhances development opportunities for the Syrian people.