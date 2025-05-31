Samoa National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warm congratulations to the people of the Independent State of Samoa as you celebrate your 63rd anniversary of independence on June 1.

The United States greatly values our enduring partnership with Samoa, built on a foundation of shared democratic principles, respect for the rule of law, and deep cultural ties. As Pacific neighbors and friends, we look forward to continuing our close cooperation to enhance maritime security, strengthen law enforcement collaboration, and improve emergency disaster preparedness and response.

As we celebrate this milestone, the United States reaffirms its commitment to deepening our partnership with Samoa to promote greater security and economic opportunity for both our nations and to support a more resilient and prosperous Pacific region. I wish all Samoans a joyful and meaningful Independence Day.