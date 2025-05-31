UNICE Donates Teaching Materials To Education Dept

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has donated teaching materials worth 77,000 US dollars to the Education Department of central Logar province, an official said on Saturday.

Shahpor Arab, spokesman for the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News the assistance included797 teacher kits, each containing a handbag and 26 essential teaching items.

The kits will be distributed soon to teachers responsible for classroom management in 288 schools across the province.

He hoped the aid would help overcome a teaching resource shortage in the province, enabling them to improve the quality of education.

Abdullah, a teacher in Pul-i-Alam, welcomed the aid and said UNICEF had made significant contributions to the education sector this year.

He noted such assistance helps helped resolve shortages of textbooks and teaching tools, improving the overall learning environment.

Last week, UNICEF had donated 12,000 textbooks to students in the province.

