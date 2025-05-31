Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
1 Drowns In Ghazni Dam, Another Rescued

1 Drowns In Ghazni Dam, Another Rescued


2025-05-31 02:00:33
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Two young men drowned in a dam in southern Ghazni province, with one losing his life and another injured, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News several picnickers had gone to Sarda Dam from Ghazni City.

As one man drowned while swimming, his friend tried to rescue him but he also drowned.

He said the residents of the Sarda village of Andar district fished out the dead body and the injured picnicker.

According to Sarhadi, the deceased originally hailed from Ghazni, but was an ambulance driver at a hospital in Kabul.

hz

MENAFN31052025000174011037ID1109619491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search