1 Drowns In Ghazni Dam, Another Rescued
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Two young men drowned in a dam in southern Ghazni province, with one losing his life and another injured, an official said on Saturday.
Police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News several picnickers had gone to Sarda Dam from Ghazni City.
As one man drowned while swimming, his friend tried to rescue him but he also drowned.
He said the residents of the Sarda village of Andar district fished out the dead body and the injured picnicker.
According to Sarhadi, the deceased originally hailed from Ghazni, but was an ambulance driver at a hospital in Kabul.hz
