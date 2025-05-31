Nangarhar Families End Century-Long Enmity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A 100-year-old feud between two families has finally come to an end in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province, following successful mediation by local officials and tribal elders.

District Administrative Chief Mullah Ibrahim Khairullah told Pajhwok Afghan News that the century-long enmity between families in the Abdulkhel area had caused significant suffering over the years.

“In addition to financial losses amounting to one million afghanis, the conflict also resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to six others,” Khairullah said.

He added that the long-standing dispute was peacefully resolved on Friday through the efforts of tribal elders, religious scholars, and district authorities.

Jafar, a member of one of the families, expressed gratitude and affirmed their commitment to peace.“We, along with our future generations, pledge to live in harmony from now on,” he said.

