Afghanistan Secure 9Th Spot In ICC T20I Rankings

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have climbed one spot to claim ninth place in the latest ICC Men's T20 International (T20I) rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated rankings on Friday, in which Afghanistan moved ahead of Bangladesh, who previously held the ninth position.

According to the updated standings, India remains at the top of the table, followed by Australia in second place and England in third.

