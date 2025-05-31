Keeping Communities Safe Against Wildfires
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Now more than ever it is crucial to make training as accessible and affordable as possible for those who work to keep us safe. Last year's Jennings Creek fire was a firsthand example of why it is so important that structural firefighters be trained to handle wildland fires, too. We thank the men and women who comprise New York's volunteer fire service and encourage them to take advantage of these training opportunities.”
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said ,“DEC Forest Rangers are New York's wildland firefighting experts, serving as both Incident Commanders and boots on the ground during responses to wildfires across New York State, as well as deploying to other states and nations when called and providing training and guidance to local firefighters. By sharing their expert knowledge with firefighters in communities statewide, New York State is working to ensure local fire departments are trained in wildland firefighting and ready to respond at a moment's notice. I join with our partners at DHSES and State Fire, and our local partners statewide, to thank Governor Hochul for making this funding a priority.”
