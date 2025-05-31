DUI/Royalton Barracks
SUMMARY: On 5/31/25 at approximately 0836 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 call about a male driving a gas-powered John Deere riding lawn mower on Roger's Road and Route 66 in the town of Randolph. Upon arrival, the operator, Jonathan M. Aiudi (58) was operating the lawn mower on Route 66. Aiudi displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was put through Field Sobriety Exercises. During the arrest of Aiudi, Aiudi resisted arrest, and a Use of Force occurred. Aiudi was placed into handcuffs after the UOF and was treated by White River Valley Ambulance for a small laceration on his face. At the conclusion of processing, Aiudi was released and given a Criminal Citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 6/18/25, 0830 hours COURT: Orange LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: INCLUDED *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
