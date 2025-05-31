DUI/Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5003011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/31/25, 0836

STREET: Route 66

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rand Road

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

Violation: DUI, Resisting Arrest

VEHICLE #1: Riding John Deere Lawn Mower, Gasoline powered

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Jonathan M. Aiudi

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? N/A

INJURIES: small facial laceration

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY:

On 5/31/25 at approximately 0836 hours, Troopers responded to a 911 call about a male driving a gas-powered John Deere riding lawn mower on Roger's Road and Route 66 in the town of Randolph. Upon arrival, the operator, Jonathan M. Aiudi (58) was operating the lawn mower on Route 66. Aiudi displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was put through Field Sobriety Exercises. During the arrest of Aiudi, Aiudi resisted arrest, and a Use of Force occurred. Aiudi was placed into handcuffs after the UOF and was treated by White River Valley Ambulance for a small laceration on his face.

At the conclusion of processing, Aiudi was released and given a Criminal Citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/18/25, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.