XRP News: Xendex Presale Ends In 12 Hours, Join Presale Before $XDX Exchange Listing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only 12 hours remaining, the clock is ticking for investors to secure $XDX tokens at presale pricing. Once this final presale window closes, $XDX is expected to list on top-tier exchanges, with discussions currently underway with platforms such as Binance, Gate, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, and FirstLedger. Don't miss this final opportunity to participate before potential listings go live.

$XDX At low Price

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first fully integrated, multi-feature decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It leverages XRP's ultra-fast settlement and low transaction fees to deliver an accessible, high-performance DeFi platform for both beginners and advanced traders.

Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger

XDX Token on XenDex

Although XRPL is known for speed and scalability, it has lacked comprehensive DeFi functionality. XenDex solves this by providing:



AI Copy Trading – Automatically mirror top-performing wallets to reduce risk.

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow XRP assets without intermediaries.

Cross-Chain Swaps – Trade XRP native tokens on other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and more. DAO Governance – $XDX holders vote on upgrades, fees, roadmap decisions, future upgrades etc

These tools fill XRPL's DeFi gap, positioning XenDex as the go-to DeFi hub on XRP.

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Holding $XDX provides multiple benefits:



Staking & Yield Farming Rewards: Earn passive income by providing liquidity.

Discounted Fees: Lower costs on trades, lending, and borrowing.

Early Access: Priority entry to new features, airdrops, and exclusive launches. Governance Rights: Vote on key platform decisions and future upgrades.

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

Immediately after the presale ends, $XDX is expected to become available on multiple centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the XenDex team.

Is XenDex A Legit Project On XRP?

XenDex Presale

Absolutely. XenDex is developed by blockchain veterans with backgrounds in Cardano and SUI. The platform is undergoing comprehensive smart contract audits and integrates with trusted XRPL tools such as Xaman Wallet, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

For a step-by-step guide, see

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Reached

Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Time Left: Only 12 Hours Remaining Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX

Frank Richards

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

