XRP News: Xendex Presale Ends In 12 Hours, Join Presale Before $XDX Exchange Listing

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?
XenDex is the first fully integrated, multi-feature decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It leverages XRP's ultra-fast settlement and low transaction fees to deliver an accessible, high-performance DeFi platform for both beginners and advanced traders.
Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger
XDX Token on XenDex
Although XRPL is known for speed and scalability, it has lacked comprehensive DeFi functionality. XenDex solves this by providing:
-
AI Copy Trading – Automatically mirror top-performing wallets to reduce risk.
Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow XRP assets without intermediaries.
Cross-Chain Swaps – Trade XRP native tokens on other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and more.
DAO Governance – $XDX holders vote on upgrades, fees, roadmap decisions, future upgrades etc
These tools fill XRPL's DeFi gap, positioning XenDex as the go-to DeFi hub on XRP.
Why Should I Buy $XDX?
Holding $XDX provides multiple benefits:
-
Staking & Yield Farming Rewards: Earn passive income by providing liquidity.
Discounted Fees: Lower costs on trades, lending, and borrowing.
Early Access: Priority entry to new features, airdrops, and exclusive launches.
Governance Rights: Vote on key platform decisions and future upgrades.
Where Can I Trade $XDX?
Immediately after the presale ends, $XDX is expected to become available on multiple centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the XenDex team.
Is XenDex A Legit Project On XRP?
XenDex Presale
Absolutely. XenDex is developed by blockchain veterans with backgrounds in Cardano and SUI. The platform is undergoing comprehensive smart contract audits and integrates with trusted XRPL tools such as Xaman Wallet, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook.
How Do I Buy $XDX?Visit Set a Trustline via an XRPL-compatible wallet (e.g., Xaman) Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 $XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP
XenDex Presale Details
-
Soft Cap: Reached
Hard Cap: Nearly Filled
Time Left: Only 12 Hours Remaining
Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX
Join XenDex Community
Website:
Presale:
Telegram:
Twitter:
Docs:
Contact:
Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.
