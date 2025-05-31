GA (Int'l) Capital Management Announces Launch Of Communication Hubs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GA (Int'l) Capital Management , a leader in tailored wealth management and investment services for high-net-worth individuals, is proud to announce the opening of satellite communication hubs in Germany, Belgium, the UK, and the USA. These hubs are designed to enhance the ability of GA Capital's brokers and analysts to connect with clients globally, offering seamless communication and support, wherever they are.

Instead of traditional walk-in offices, these hubs will function as centres for collaboration, enabling GA Capital's team to operate more effectively while travelling and working internationally. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the hubs allow real-time connections for discussions on market developments, investment strategies, and personalized client support. This expansion underscores GA Capital's commitment to improving connectivity and accessibility for clients and experts across the globe.

Global Reach, Personalised Connections

"As we continue to grow, our goal is to maintain personal connections at the heart of our business," said Ho Ting Fung, CEO of GA Capital . "The new communication hubs will empower our brokers and analysts to collaborate with clients, no matter where they are. By offering our team the flexibility to work and communicate on their terms, we ensure that clients receive consistent, high-level service and insights."

Enabling Enhanced Communication and Service

The hubs will support a range of services, including:



Discretionary Portfolio Management : Bespoke investment strategies tailored to each client's financial goals.

Retirement and Succession Planning : Ensuring clients' future security and legacy. Expatriate Services : Specialised financial services for expatriates, particularly Australian and British citizens, protecting their global interests.



These hubs streamline communication, enabling GA Capital's experts to provide creative financial solutions and strategies to clients worldwide, maintaining a highly personalised approach to service delivery.

About GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited

GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited is a global leader in financial services, offering comprehensive solutions to clients worldwide. Focused on innovation, security, and customer service, the company is dedicated to providing reliable and cutting-edge financial strategies to meet the needs of an ever-changing market.

For inquiries, please contact:

Wong On Ying, COO

GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited

Email: ...

Phone: +852 3002 3446

Website:

Disclaimer : This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. GA (Int'l) Capital Management does not guarantee investment outcomes or returns. Clients should seek professional advice tailored to their needs before making financial decisions.

This content is provided by GA (Int'l) Capital Management Limited. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

