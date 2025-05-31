Former Hedge Fund Manager Says Dojo Is Elon's Way Of 'Bypassing The Usual Channels'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk didn't just build a chip to run AI.

He built a new way to control the entire pipeline.

In a recent brief from former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta, Dojo isn't just a technical upgrade - it's Musk's escape hatch from legacy control systems.

And it may soon be at the center of the largest autonomous rollout in modern history.

A Break From the Supply Chain Cartel

For years, Tesla relied on Nvidia to power its AI systems - but as demand spiked and chips got scarce, Musk made a move most CEOs wouldn't dare: he designed his own.

Dojo is now running on a chip built in-house, specifically for visual AI. According to early benchmarks, it's 6x more powerful than Nvidia's most popular processor.

That move doesn't just save money or boost speed. It cuts out a dependency that nearly every other tech company is still shackled to.

Abeyta sees this as a signal: “When Musk builds his own supply chain, it's not just vertical integration - it's vertical domination.”

The Platform Is the Point

What Dojo does is important - it powers Tesla's AI. But what it represents is bigger.

It's a fully internalized loop: Tesla cars collect data, feed it into Dojo, and train the system to operate without human assistance.

On June 1st , Tesla is expected to launch its first robotaxi - no pedals, no steering wheel, no human interface.

This isn't just about autonomy on the road. It's about autonomy from the traditional tech stack - the one dominated by chipmakers, infrastructure vendors, and external dependencies

Infrastructure, Not Innovation

Dojo marks a new phase in AI - where the software is trained not in labs, but in the wild. Where the hardware isn't licensed - it's owned.

Abeyta sees this as a power play, not a product launch. One that positions Musk to dominate the coming wave of machine-led logistics, mobility, and national systems.

And with the U.S. government recently issuing new executive orders designed to remove restrictions on American AI development, the timing isn't accidental. Core partners involved with Dojo's development are now expected to receive billions in federal support .

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager with more than 25 years of experience tracking major capital shifts, industrial transformations, and strategic infrastructure plays. He managed nearly $4 billion in institutional assets and now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform focused on uncovering where real power is moving - before it hits the headlines.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: ...