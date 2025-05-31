XRP News: $XDX Token Developed On XRP Nears Presale End In Just 12 Hours As Analysts Predict Major Surge Upon Exchange Listing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only 12 hours remaining before the XenDex $XDX presale closes, potential investors have a final opportunity to secure tokens at presale pricing. Analysts are forecasting a significant price surge once $XDX lists on major exchanges. Miss this window, and you may be forced to buy at market rates-likely much higher-once $XDX launches, with listings anticipated as exchange discussions are currently underway with platforms including Binance, Gate, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, and FirstLedger.

$XDX Presale

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first fully integrated, all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It combines lightning-fast, low-fee transactions with an intuitive interface, bringing advanced DeFi tools directly to XRP users without intermediaries.

$XDX At Presale Price

Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger

Despite XRP's renowned speed and scalability, the ecosystem has lacked key DeFi functionality-until now. XenDex fills this gap by offering:



AI Copy Trading – Automatically mirror trades of top-performing wallets to minimize risk.

Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow XRP assets without third-party custodians.

Cross-Chain Swaps – Seamlessly swap XRP tokens across Solana , Ethereum , BNB Chain , and more. DAO Governance – Give $XDX holders the power to vote on platform upgrades, listings, and fees.

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Holding $XDX unlocks:



Staking & Yield Farming Rewards – Earn passive income by providing liquidity.

Discounted Fees – Reduced costs on all trading, lending, and borrowing.

Early Access – Priority entry to new features, airdrops, and exclusive listings. Governance Rights – Vote on XenDex's future direction and proposals.

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

Once the presale concludes,$XDX is expected to become available on multiple centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the XenDex team.

These listings will provide deep liquidity and global market exposure.

Is XenDex A Legit Project on XRP?

XDX Token on XenDex

Yes. XenDex is developed by a seasoned team with backgrounds in Cardano and SUI, and is undergoing comprehensive smart contract audits. The platform already integrates trusted XRPL tools such as Xaman Wallet, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit the official presale page:Set up a Trustline using an XRPL-compatible wallet (e.g.,1.25 XRP = 10 XDX150 XRPFor a detailed guide, see:

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Reached

Hard Cap: Nearly Filled

Time Left: Only 12 Hours Remaining Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 XDX

Buy $XDX Before the Presale Ends:

Join XenDex Community

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

...

