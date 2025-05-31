A National Crisis, A Local Solution: Win A Home And Help End Housing Insecurity

HUBERT, N.C., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, millions of families are living in housing that is unaffordable, unsafe, or unstable. The affordable housing crisis is no longer a big-city issue-it's in small towns, rural communities, and right here in Eastern North Carolina.

That's why Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is launching its Crystal Coast House Raffle- where one lucky ticket holder will receive the keys to a professionally built, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in beautiful Hubert, NC, featuring modern finishes, quality craftsmanship, and the promise of a fresh start plus $50,000 intended to help cover taxes- all for just $100. No mortgage. No rent. Just a life-changing gift of stability and possibility. With only 6,000 tickets available, the odds of winning are strong-and so is the impact of every ticket sold.

Proceeds will directly fund the construction of safe, affordable housing for local families who are caught in the same housing crisis affecting millions nationwide.

"In every zip code across this country, families are making impossible choices-between rent and groceries, or medicine and heat," said Easton Bush, Community Engagement Coordinator for Crystal Coast Habitat. "When you buy a raffle ticket, you're not just hoping to win a house, you're helping us give families the stability they need to thrive."

In addition to the grand prize drawing on July 3, 2026, there will be four bonus drawings throughout the year for $1,000 each, giving ticket holders even more chances to win.

Tickets are on sale now at habitatcrystalcoast/house-raffle /

One ticket can change your life-and help build a better one for someone else

Must be 18+ to enter.

Media Contact:

Easton Bush

[email protected]

(252) 223-2111 opt. 4

habitatcrystalcoast

SOURCE Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity

