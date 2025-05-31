Berlin Barracks/ DLS Arrest On Warrants

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A3003349

TROOPER: Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1042 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DLS; Arrest on Warrants

ACCUSED: Brett Mulcahy

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car on Interstate 89 South in Williamstown after a registration check on the vehicle's plate indicated the owner, Brett Mulcahy, was suspended and had an arrest warrant. Troopers identified the operator as Mulcahy and arrested him without incident. He was processed at the Berlin State Police Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on two arrest warrants.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/02/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.