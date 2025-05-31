St Johnsbury/ MV Crash
NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4004785 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/31/25 at approx. 0546 hours STREET: Interstate 91 N TOWN: Ryegate INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2 WEATHER: Rainy ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Thomas Seppala AGE: 46 SEAT BELT? No CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rindge, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 VEHICLE MAKE: BMW VEHICLE MODEL: X# DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: non-life threatening HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 N near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate. Investigation into the crash revealed Thomas Seppala (46) was traveling north and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered off the interstate into the median where it rolled several times and Seppala was ejected. Seppala was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Ryegate Fire Department and Wards Wrecker Service.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
