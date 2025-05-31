St Johnsbury/ MV Crash

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4004785

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/31/25 at approx. 0546 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 N

TOWN: Ryegate

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Seppala

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rindge, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: X#

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 N near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate. Investigation into the crash revealed Thomas Seppala (46) was traveling north and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered off the interstate into the median where it rolled several times and Seppala was ejected. Seppala was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Ryegate Fire Department and Wards Wrecker Service.

COURT ACTION: No

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

