St, Johnsbury Barracks / Crash

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4004781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/30/25 @ 2200 hours

STREET: Cole Hill Rd

TOWN: Lunenburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guildhall Hill Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Landon Biodeau

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Serious

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/30/25 at approximately 2200 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash with entrapment located in Lunenburg, VT. Upon arrival Trooper found a 16-year-old juvenile trapped under a vehicle while numerous bystanders, EMS, and fire personnel worked to free the Juvenile. The juvenile was evacuated and subsequently flown to UVMMC with suspected serious injuries. Preliminary investigation determined that Vehicle #1 stopped in the roadway, Juvenile #1 exited the vehicle, and then Vehicle #1 then backed up, unintentionally striking Juvenile #1, trapping him under the vehicle. This crash remains under investigation. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Lunenburg FD and Lancaster EMS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

