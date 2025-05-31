Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Committed Within The Presence Of A Child
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 30, 2025, at approximately 1003 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with all parties involved and conducted an on-scene investigation. The investigation determined that Edward Quintin ( 33), had caused serious bodily injury to a family member in the presence of a child. Further investigation revealed that Quintin had previously been convicted of Aggravated Domestic Assault on prior occasions. Quintin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged due to violations of Probation and Parole conditions. Quintin has been cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on June 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility BAIL: Unknown MUG SHOT: Available *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment