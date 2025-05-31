St. Johnsbury / Missing Person Update

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1515 hours, Riso was located and is safe.

Danielsen, JasonFriday, May 30, 2025 1:31 PMDPS - VSP Media <... >St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4004758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at 1213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, West Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult

MISSING: Elyssa Riso

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1213 hours, The Vermont State Police was notified of a missing female on Austin Road in the town of West Fairlee, VT. Investigation revealed that Elyssa Riso (25) left her residence between 5/29/2025 at 2200 hours and 5/30/2025 at 0930 hours. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Riso's welfare as she is a vulnerable adult. A recent photo of Riso is attached. Riso is approximately 5' tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. A clothing description is currently unavailable. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.