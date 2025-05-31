A Troop - DLS Criminal Incidents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday May 21, 2025 to Tuesday May 27, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Case #: 25A5003630

Trooper: Charlotte Hartman

Offenders Name: Justin Aldrich

Age: 35

Hometown of Offender: Enosburgh, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 5/27/25 @ 1716 hours

Location of Violation: VT Route 105 and VT Route 118 Berkshire, VT

Court Date and Time: 7/29/2025 @ 0830

Location of Court: Franklin County Court St. Albans

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

