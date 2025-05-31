St. Albans Barracks / Resisting Arrest, Arrest On Warrant

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003704

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 29th, 2025 @ 1854 hours

LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Anthony Tracy

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 29th, 2025, at approximately 1854 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on Main Street in the town of Richford when a male standing on the sidewalk was identified as Anthony Tracy (44) of Richford, VT.

Tracy was known by Troopers to have an active warrant for his arrest. His arrest warrant was for the initial charge of:

13 VSA 2501 Felony 1 GRAND LARCENY >$900

While Troopers attempted to take Tracy into custody for the arrest warrant, Tracy resisted arrest. Ultimately, Tracy was taken into custody and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans where he was held on $1,000 bail for the warrant. Tracy was additionally issued a flash citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on May 30, 2025, at 1300 hours for the charge related to the warrant.

To note, Tracy was also issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on August 12, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of resisting arrest.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 05/30/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

