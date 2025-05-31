Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle In Bihar, 47 IAS Officers Transferred
A formal notification to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department on Saturday.
The reshuffle impacts almost every district in Bihar, including the state capital Patna.
Chandrashekhar Singh, who served as District Magistrate of Patna, has been promoted and appointed as the Commissioner of Patna Division.
A 2010-batch IAS officer, Singh held the post of Patna DM for a significant tenure and was seen as a steady administrative hand in the capital.
Tyagarajan S.M., the current DM of Gaya, will now serve as the Patna DM. He is a 2011-batch IAS officer and has been known for his administrative acumen in the Gaya district.
Rajiv Roshan, DM of Darbhanga, has been appointed Commissioner of the Saran Division.
Koshal Kishore, Director of ICDS, will now serve as the Commissioner of Darbhanga Division.
Avanish Kumar Singh, DM of Munger, has been elevated to the post of Commissioner of Munger Division.
Raj Kumar, previously the Managing Director of COMFED, has been made the Commissioner of Tirhut Division.
Himanshu Kumar Rai, the 2010 batch IAS officer, and the special secretary in the planning and development department of Bihar has been appointed as a commissioner of the Bhagalpur division.
Navin Kumar, the 2011 batch IAS officer who was serving as a commissioner of the state transport department was given the charge of district magistrate of Khagaria.
Kaushal Kishore, the 2012 batch IAS officer who was serving as a district magistrate of Supaul has been transferred to the post of district magistrate of Darbhanga.
This administrative overhaul is seen as a strategic move by the Bihar government to place experienced officers in key positions as the political atmosphere in the state heats up ahead of elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment