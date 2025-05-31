Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For June 2025
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the May rate of $2.419 per GJ to $1.775 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $1.821 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.047 per GJ for May and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $72 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the May rate of $2.419 per GJ to $1.775 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $1.821 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.047 per GJ for May and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $58 in the South.
Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.
