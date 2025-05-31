Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For June 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for June 2025. These rates will apply to customers who do not currently have a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.



For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the May rate of $2.419 per GJ to $1.775 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $1.821 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.047 per GJ for May and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $72 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.



For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the June regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the May rate of $2.419 per GJ to $1.775 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for June supplies of approximately $1.821 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.047 per GJ for May and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for June based on an average 3 GJ of consumption would be approximately $58 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

To learn more about regulated gas supply and view a complete list of competitive retailers, visit the Alberta government's customer choice website at .

CONTACT: Megan Talley Direct Energy 1-346-847-4325 ...