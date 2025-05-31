Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Expanding External Opening-Up And Deepening Exchange And Cooperation

Expanding External Opening-Up And Deepening Exchange And Cooperation


2025-05-31 10:45:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fair's establishment, attracting over 3,000 enterprises from 62 countries and regions, with Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua participating for the first time. Representatives from the guest countries of honor, Hungary and Laos, indicated that through the Fair, they have reached cooperation intentions with several Chinese enterprises and see broad collaboration potential with Western China in culture, tourism, technology, and culinary sectors. The next-generation artificial sun "China's HL-3" and other new and pioneering technologies and products were showcased at this Fair, speaking volumes about Western China's advanced manufacturing capabilities and scientific innovation potential. Currently, 13 of China's 80 national-level advanced manufacturing clusters are located in Western provinces.

During this Fair, various parties from Western China signed 416 investment cooperation projects with domestic and international investors, totaling 354.3 billion yuan. Economic and trade matchmaking events such as the Multinational Enterprises "Invest in Sichuan" Symposium (Italy Session) and the 15th Western China International Sourcing Conference have provided broader platforms for exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Photo -

MENAFN31052025003732001241ID1109619385

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search