Expanding External Opening-Up And Deepening Exchange And Cooperation

During this Fair, various parties from Western China signed 416 investment cooperation projects with domestic and international investors, totaling 354.3 billion yuan. Economic and trade matchmaking events such as the Multinational Enterprises "Invest in Sichuan" Symposium (Italy Session) and the 15th Western China International Sourcing Conference have provided broader platforms for exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

