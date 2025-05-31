Expanding External Opening-Up And Deepening Exchange And Cooperation
During this Fair, various parties from Western China signed 416 investment cooperation projects with domestic and international investors, totaling 354.3 billion yuan. Economic and trade matchmaking events such as the Multinational Enterprises "Invest in Sichuan" Symposium (Italy Session) and the 15th Western China International Sourcing Conference have provided broader platforms for exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment