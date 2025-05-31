Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gardening Guide: List Of Plants To Grow Based On Seasons In India

2025-05-31 10:09:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>India's diverse climate allows for a variety of plants to thrive throughout the year. Whether you're growing vegetables, fruits, flowers, or herbs, choosing the right plants for each season ensures a healthy and productive garden. Here's a seasonal guide to help you plan your gardening journey.</p><h2><strong>Summer (March - June): Heat-Tolerant Plants</strong></h2><p>The Indian summer can be harsh, but certain plants thrive in warm temperatures.</p><p><strong>Best Plants for Summer:</strong></p><p>Vegetables: Okra, cucumber, brinjal, bottle gourd, pumpkin</p><p>Fruits: Mango, watermelon, muskmelon, papaya</p><p>Flowers: Sunflowers, marigolds, zinnias, hibiscus</p><p>Herbs: Basil, lemongrass, mint, oregano</p><p><strong>Summer Gardening Tips:</strong></p><p>Water plants early in the morning or late in the evening to prevent evaporation.</p><p>Use mulch to retain soil moisture and protect roots from heat.</p><h2><strong>Monsoon (July - September): Rain-Loving Plants</strong></h2><p>The rainy season provides natural hydration, making it ideal for certain crops.</p><p><strong>Best Plants for Monsoon:</strong></p><p>Vegetables: Beans, gourds, spinach, radish</p><p>Fruits: Guava, banana, pomegranate</p><p>Flowers: Jasmine, lilies, rain lilies, cosmos</p><p>Herbs: Ginger, turmeric, coriander</p><p><strong>Monsoon Gardening Tips:</strong></p><p>Ensure proper drainage to prevent waterlogging.</p><p>Protect delicate plants from strong winds and heavy rainfall.</p><p>Winter (October - February): Cold-Resistant Plants</p><p>Winter gardening focuses on hardy plants that thrive in cooler conditions.</p><h2><strong>Best Plants for Winter:</strong></h2><p>Vegetables: Carrots, cauliflower, cabbage, peas</p><p>Fruits: Strawberries, oranges, apples</p><p>Flowers: Pansies, petunias, calendula, chrysanthemums</p><p>Herbs: Garlic, dill, thyme, rosemary</p><p><strong>Winter Gardening Tips:</strong></p><p>Protect plants from frost using covers or greenhouses.</p><p>Reduce watering as plants require less moisture in colder months.</p><p>Year-Round Plants: Grow Anytime!</p><p>Some plants can be grown throughout the year, regardless of the season.</p><h2><strong>Best Year-Round Plants:</strong></h2><p>Vegetables: Tomatoes, spinach, fenugreek, lettuce</p><p>Fruits: Coconut, banana, papaya</p><p>Flowers: Roses, bougainvillea, orchids</p><p>Herbs: Coriander, curry leaves, aloe vera</p><p><strong>General Gardening Tips:</strong></p><p>Choose plants based on your region's climate and soil type.</p><p>Regularly prune and fertilize plants for healthy growth.</p>

