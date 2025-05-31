Telangana Minister Accuses Centre Of Concealing Details Of Op Sindoor After CDS Anil Chauhan's Statement

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday accused the government of India of not being "upfront" about the incidents that occurred during the recently concluded conflict with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor and asserted that the centre needs to "stop denying" this fact cited the statement made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, where he seemed to have acknowledged the losses suffered initially during the conflict between the two neighbouring nations, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out negative campaigns when Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi raised the same issue."General Chauhan gave a statement: why they (jets) were down, what mistakes were made - are really important. That is what Rahul Gandhi said in the first instance, against which lots of negative campaigns were done by the BJP. Today, the whole country must realise that for some reason the government of India were not upfront with whatever happened," Reddy said in a press conference here said that it appears that Rafale aircraft were shot down in the four-day operations."As it appears very clearly, Rafale aircraft were shot down in the four-day operations. When Rahul Gandhi first pointed it out as a question to the External Affairs Minister, it was very bizarre that the ruling party accused him of not being patriotic. Now, an hour ago, CDS General Anil Chauhan confirmed that Rafale aircraft were brought down," Reddy added Telangana Minister further quoted Director General Air Operations (DGAO) Air Marshal AK Bharti "indirectly" told the media earlier that losses were normal in combat. Reddy said that the government of India must stop denying this fact since the CDS has already mentioned the losses faced by the Indian armed forces."I must quote what DGAO Air Marshal Bharti indirectly said in the briefing earlier. He said, 'Losses are normal in combat. The objective of the whole Operation (Sindoor) has been achieved, and all pilots are home'. The fact that the fighter aircraft were down is something that the Government of India needs to stop denying now that the CDS himself has mentioned it," he added pointed towards another issue and said that the central government needs to explain the announcement for a "ceasefire" made by US President Donald Trump even before the DGMOs of India and Pakistan held a conversation."The government has never explained why US President Trump announced the ceasefire before either of the DGMOs of both countries spoke," he said. (ANI)