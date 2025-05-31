Attention Flyers! Indigo, Air India And Spicejet Issue Advisory Amid Rain And Winds Forecast For Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian airline operators IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet announced on Saturday, May 31, that flight operations from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are likely to be affected amid IMD's forecast for rain and moderate winds in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD ), Delhi and a few other states have been issued an Orange Alert warning of heavy rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

IndiGo cited moderate winds and rainfall in Delhi for any potential delays in flight operations from Delhi Airport on Saturday, 31 May 2025.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Rain and moderate winds are forecast in #Delhi, which could affect flight operations. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your commute. Safe travels!” said IndiGo in its post.

The airline also said that 'light showers and moderate winds' are expected throughout the day.

“The city may be cloaked in grey, but our flight schedule is mostly staying bright and on time. Light showers and moderate winds are expected through the day, and while they're perfect for a hot chai, they might slow down your drive to the airport ,” said the airline.

IndiGo also issued another advisory on Saturday, warning travellers of a“slight delay” in flight operations on the nation's East coast due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms . Silchar, Aizawl and Shillong are the primary areas where the flight operations are expected to be disrupted on Saturday.

“#6ETravelAdvisory: As monsoon showers sweep across the eastern coast, intermittent heavy rains may cause slight delays in flight operations,” said IndiGo in an announcement on platform X.

Air India also informed its passengers through a social media post on platform X that flight operations from Delhi are likely to be impacted by rain and thunderstorms in the region. They also advised people to keep some extra time allotted while travelling to the airport due to traffic situations.

“Rain and thunderstorms may impact flights to/from Delhi this evening. Please check your flight status and allow extra travel time,” said Air India in its post.

SpiceJet also announced that due to the bad weather in Delhi on Saturday, all departures and arrivals from the Delhi airport are set to be affected. The company recommended travellers to check their flight status from the official website.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said the airline company in its social media post.

