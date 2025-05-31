CWI Announces 8Th Awards Gala And Commemoration Of 50Th Anniversary Of 1975 ICC Men's World Cup Victory
The event, which will be televised across the region, will celebrate the greatest achievements of West Indies players and honour the 50th anniversary of the West Indies' iconic 1975 ICC Men's World Cup victory.
Dr Kishore Shallow, president of CWI, stated:
“The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala is a significant event that highlights the accomplishments of our players, who continue to inspire fans throughout our region and beyond. This celebration reflects our shared commitment to elevate the game and recognises the contributions of our cricketers. It is vital that we create platforms to honor their dedication and hard work, while also paying tribute to the rich legacy of our cricketing heroes from the past.”
Wavell Hinds, president and CEO of WIPA, said:
“This event reflects the strong partnership between CWI and WIPA to recognise excellence in West Indies cricket. Through this Awards Gala, we not only celebrate the present generation of players who continue to make their mark, but also honor the past achievements that have paved the way for today's talent. The commitment to excellence, unity, and growth within West Indies cricket is what makes this event so meaningful and necessary for our community.”
The post CWI announces 8th Awards Gala and Commemoration of 50th Anniversary of 1975 ICC Men's World Cup Victory appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
