Azerbaijan And NATO Conduct Wide Exchange Of Views On Issues
First, during the meeting held at the NDU, the work done in the field of military education throughout the year was analyzed, and prospective issues were discussed.
As part of the visit, the NATO delegation also visited the NDU's Military Management Institute, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, and the Military Medical Faculty. Briefings were provided to the guests, and their questions were answered.
During the meetings, necessary information about the military educational programs organized at the special educational institutions was given, the current state of issues discussed in previous meetings was analyzed, proposals for the development of educational programs were heard, and a wide exchange of views on enhancing the knowledge and skills of the teaching staff, implementing an electronic teaching system, and other prospective issues was held.
