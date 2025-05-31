Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And NATO Conduct Wide Exchange Of Views On Issues

Azerbaijan And NATO Conduct Wide Exchange Of Views On Issues


2025-05-31 10:04:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. As part of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), a group of military education experts visited Azerbaijan and held meetings at the National Defense University (NDU) and its subordinate special educational institutions, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, during the meeting held at the NDU, the work done in the field of military education throughout the year was analyzed, and prospective issues were discussed.

As part of the visit, the NATO delegation also visited the NDU's Military Management Institute, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, and the Military Medical Faculty. Briefings were provided to the guests, and their questions were answered.

During the meetings, necessary information about the military educational programs organized at the special educational institutions was given, the current state of issues discussed in previous meetings was analyzed, proposals for the development of educational programs were heard, and a wide exchange of views on enhancing the knowledge and skills of the teaching staff, implementing an electronic teaching system, and other prospective issues was held.

MENAFN31052025000187011040ID1109619337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search