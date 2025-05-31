Azerbaijani MFA Reveals Number Of Armenian Landmine Planting Victims
According to the ministry, the mine explosions that occurred in Azerbaijan for two consecutive days have hit civilians.
"These heinous acts targeting residential areas and cemeteries violate international humanitarian law and impede the return of population to their homes," the ministry emphasized.
To note, on May 30, Telman Huseynov, born in 1978, a resident of the village of Yukhari Garadagli in the Tartar district, was wounded in the right leg as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on the former contact line while grazing cattle in the area of the village of Giziloba, and was hospitalized with a laceration of the right foot.
Additionally, as a result of a mine incident occurred in Yenikend village of the Goranboy district on May 31, Galib Abbasov, born in 1980, a resident of Garachinar village of the above district, was injured when he fell on a mine while grazing cattle in Yenikend village, and his left leg was amputated below the knee.
