Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fuel Committee Announces Prices For Month Of June


2025-05-31 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee on Saturday announced prices for the month of June, fixing 90-octane gasoline at JD0.845 per liter and reducing the 95-octane gasoline price to JD1.065 per liter, instead of JD1.070, and diesel to JD0.650 per liter, instead of JD0.665.
The selling price of kerosene will be fixed at JD0.620 per liter as well as the JD7.00 price of a cooking gas cylinder, it said in its monthly review of global petroleum and fuel prices.

