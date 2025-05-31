FM Sitharaman Credits PM Modi's Focus On Atmanirbharta In Defence Behind Op-Sindoor Success
“It was completely opposite to a government which said that it didn't have the money to spend on defence procurement,” she said in an oblique reference to the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government.
The Finance Minister was addressing the National Commemorative Seminar on 60 Years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Integral Humanism Lectures here.
She highlighted that providing for national defence was one of the main priorities for a nation, as per Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and this policy was also being implemented by the PM Modi government.
The Finance Minister said that Deendayal Upadhyay insisted on incorporating the 7 'M's into the policy making for employment generation with a view of building 'Bharatiya Technology'.
“These are man, money, material, management, motive, market and machine,” she said.
She further stated that Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya wanted that while planning, the person at the very bottom of the system should be kept in mind so that he can be uplifted while keeping his dignity intact.
“Whether it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or whether it is the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every government policy under these two eminent leaders has been very reflective of Integral Humanism,” Sitharaman said.
“If you lift everyone out of poverty, give them employment, give them a certain standard of living and give them access to fundamental basic necessities, as a result, they are above where they were before, and they have greater access to the country's productive capacities. Then, the country's production levels also increase,” she added.
The Finance Minister also highlighted that“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas is exactly what you do when you believe in Antyodaya.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment