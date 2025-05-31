Thinkcarebelieve: Week 19 Of President Trump's American Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on America's 19th week under the leadership of the Trump Administration. Week 19 rode in on strong momentum and just kept on building stronger. While honoring our men and women bravely serving our country, we renewed our confidence in our tenacity to rise above and overcome all odds. Grocery prices saw their largest drop in over 5 years, with the lowest inflation in that same span. Gas prices fell for the third straight month , the trade deficit has already been cut in half and consumer confidence is at an all time high . America is getting stronger, we are a shining nation of possibility again, and our hope is rising.

The article covers the Rally in Pittsburgh, PA accouncing the deal to reinvest in U.S. Steel in partnership with Nippon Steel of Japan. This had been a contentious situation with a potential devastating loss of jobs and closing of the plant, but the Trump Team got involved to negotiate a win-win for everyone. “We don't want America's future to be built with shoddy steel from Shanghai-we want it built with the strength and the pride of Pittsburgh.” President Trump told America. Hope is being restored to families of the Mon Valley Pittsburgh area who didn't know if they would be able to pay their mortgages or send their children to college and now they are celebrating.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also describes Elon Musk receiving the Golden White House Key during the Oval Office Press Conference marking his transition from Special Government Employee to friend and advisor, at the President's service. Elon says that most of the DOGE team are staying on with the White House and their whose work will only get stronger from here . DJT:“He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation and we appreciate it. Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.” The various Cabinet Leaders will take Elon's place heading DOGE.

Also covered in the Week 19 article is a significant list of DOGE's achievement s from the recent White House article, as well as the increase of ICE's efforts to step up arrests while they dismantle the networks that have been trafficking drugs, guns, children and more. Per the White House, arrests are planned to increase to 3000 per day. The article also shows Palestinians receiving food in Gaza from President Trump while they tell reporters that Hamas was starving them . It also has an explanation of how wasteful lawfare is , and marks this week's tariff wins . More extensive progress on trade deals happened this week, with a report by CNBC announcing that at 130 days of the Trump Administration, America's trade deficit has been cut in half !

America is fast approaching a rebirth of The American Dream as the One Big Beautiful Bill is now in the hands of The Senate for approval. ThinkCareBelieve's article shows the incledible leaps forward that the One Big Beautiful Bill will provide with a reduction in regulatory red tape and appropriations for booming new energy projects , America will be fueled to truly burst forth into the Golden Age . The OBBB helps American Farmers, Seniors, jumpstarts new infrastructure projects and gives Americans the largest tax relief ever . “Anyone who has total earnings of $75,000 a year or less is going to be made completely whole, so all the low-income and middle-income seniors on Social Security will be paying zero on Social Security in the long run.” -Representative Jason Smith





