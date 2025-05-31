Du Invites UAE Nationals To Apply For 2025 Future X Graduate Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Future X program is an innovative initiative aimed at empowering Emirati fresh graduates with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities needed to excel in dynamic markets, building the future of technology by fostering a digitally skilled and innovative workforce and empowering young talent to contribute to the UAE's national vision.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the opening of applications for the 2025 cohorts of its innovative graduate trainee program, Future X. The Future X program is designed to nurture fresh graduates into becoming future tech leaders, emphasizing digital excellence and innovation.

Since its launch in 2024, Future X has harnessed and elevated Emirati talent across various industries. The journey of Future X began with an aim to empower the UAE's knowledge-based economy through the development of a skilled workforce that is equipped to navigate the dynamic technological landscape. Future X is in line with du's commitment to Emiratisation and to preparing a new generation of professionals to adept in technological advancements and market demands.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said:“Future X symbolizes du's pledge to innovation excellence and digital talent, underpinned by our strategic Emiratisation efforts. The program is a cornerstone for cultivating a workforce that is not only technologically proficient but also adaptable and forward-thinking. Future X is about shaping the leaders of tomorrow by providing them with the tools and mentorship necessary to excel and contribute significantly to the UAE's socio-economic progress.”

Embarking on the Future X programme, Emirati graduates will experience a comprehensive, 12-month journey that hones their digital capabilities and meticulously aligns their skillsets with du's strategic vision. This program is a cornerstone in shaping the technological future, creating a digital and innovative workforce ready to propel the UAE's socio-economic advancement. Applications for the 2025 cohorts are now open. The program is grounded in four pillars: Digital Talent Learning, Culture of Innovation & Excellence, Adaptability & Integrity, and Collaboration & Engagement, ensuring a comprehensive developmental journey. The initiative aligns with the UAE's strategy for sustainable employment and supports du's agenda to foster an environment of learning, innovation, and adaptability.

