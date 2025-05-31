In A Poetic Tribute, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Recites 'Main Bhi Sindoor Hun'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Reciting a poem, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday thanked the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I and all women are saluting the armed forces and thanking PM Modi,” she said, adding that as a woman she can say that the Operation has added to the honour of half of the nation's population.

“I thank PM Modi who launched the operation to raise the self-esteem of the nation's women,” she said, praising the way terror hubs were destroyed deep inside the enemy nation.

She also recited a poem“Main Bhi Sindoor Hun”, highlighting the social and cultural significance of 'sindoor' or vermilion in Indian society.

Gupta also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, who had raised a question mark on the performance of the armed forces during the previous surgical strikes.

“They colluded with enemies and lacked patriotism,” she said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who interviewed the Delhi CM on Saturday, also lamented the erstwhile Kejriwal government's actions that disrespected the feelings of Kashmiri Hindus in the Assembly.

“They had said that if the film 'The Kashmir Files' is so important then it should be released on social media,” he said, referring to the AAP government's refusal to make it tax-free in Delhi.

Soon after the controversy over the film three years ago, Kher had slammed the then Delhi CM Kejriwal for being insensitive and insulting the Kashmiri Hindu genocide victims by mocking film-maker Vivek Agnihotri's money spinning venture and BJP's support for his film.

Earlier, while interviewing CM Gupta on Saturday, Kher, thanked her for expressing freely about Operation Sindoor as it had also helped him vent the anguish and pain in his heart due to the personal losses and trauma experienced by him, being a Kashmiri, and his relatives.

As Kher asked the CM about her passion to serve the National Capital, she said:“The unique aspect about Delhi that I like is its unity in diversity. It is a mini-India. It's a reflection of the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.”