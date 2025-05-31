Old Doha Port To Launch Open-Air Cooling System For Mina District Promenade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Scheduled for completion ahead of the Qatar Boat Show 2025 and to be ready by next summer, the project reflects a wider push to position the port as a year-round tourism hub.

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has unveiled a major enhancement to its visitor experience with the introduction of an open-air cooling system along the waterfront and wooden promenade in the Mina District. The announcement of this official project marks an important step to solidify the port's position as one of the premier tourist destinations in Qatar.

Work on the project is set to begin in June 2025, with completion scheduled ahead of the highly anticipated Qatar Boat Show 2025, with operation set to kick off during the next summer season. The innovative cooling system will extend across the full length of the Mina District promenade, encompassing over 530 linear meters of pedestrian walkways, retail frontages, and outdoor dining terraces, ensuring year-round comfort for visitors even during peak summer months.

Utilizing state-of-the-art underground chilled water pipelines connected to discreetly designed ventilation outlets, seamlessly integrated within Mina District's distinct architectural elements and language, the system will maintain ambient and cool temperatures during the hottest months, all while preserving the port's coastal aesthetic. To optimize efficiency and retain cooled air, glass paneling will be installed along the outer edge of the promenade, creating a comfortable microclimate without obstructing sea views.



It was announced that Trags Electrical Engineering & Air Conditioning Company has been selected as the project's main contractor during the signing ceremony, hosted at Mina Hotel and Residences, with representatives from Trags Electrical Engineering & Air Conditioning Company and Old Doha Port present. This partnership signals the start of a landmark infrastructure upgrade that aligns with the port's ongoing transformation into a world-class tourism and lifestyle destination.

“This project is a milestone in our journey to make Old Doha Port a destination that thrives all year round,” said Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.“By combining design innovation with visitor comfort, we're not only enhancing the visitor experience, but creating the conditions for a more vibrant dining and café scene. This marks the next phase of our redevelopment strategy-where heritage and forward-thinking infrastructure come together to elevate every aspect of the port.”

The initiative is anchored in three key goals: increasing year-round visitor footfall, enhancing comfort across the promenade's retail and dining areas, and improving day-to-day livability for the resident community within the port. Built with sustainability in mind, the system will incorporate energy-efficient chillers and smart control technologies to ensure optimal performance with minimal environmental impact.

This latest development comes as a continuation of the port's plans to utilize available infrastructure and to continuously revive the port. Additionally, the project will continue to support a series of successful events such as the Fishing Exhibition and Mina Pre-Owned Boat Show, the rollout of Minakom digital platform for port entry procedures, and an expanding mix of retail and F&B offerings at Old Doha Port. Together, these improvements reinforce the port's positioning as Qatar's leading lifestyle and marine tourism destination.