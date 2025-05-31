403
Visit To Ramallah By Ministerial Arab-Islamic Committee Postponed
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 31 (Petra) – A ministerial committee assigned by an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza on Saturday postponed a scheduled visit to Ramallah from Amman tomorrow after Israel denied the delegation entry through the airspace of the occupied West Bank.
The ministerial team was due to arrive in Amman this evening for a coordination meeting before flying to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The delegation comprised Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, head of the committee, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi.
Safadi will meet with his counterparts this evening and tomorrow.
In a joint position, the delegation were unanimous that Israel's decision to bar the visit to Ramallah to meet with President Abbas and Palestinian officials is "a blatant violation of Israel's obligations as the occupying power."
It reflects the Israeli government's arrogance, disregard for international law, and pursuit of illegitimate measures and policies to besiege the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate leadership, perpetuate the occupation, and undermine the chances for a just and comprehensive peace, the committee said.
