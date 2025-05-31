Brazilian Business Team Visits Jordan To Explore Investment Prospects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) – A Brazilian business delegation starts a visit to Jordan Sunday for talks with official and private entities to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom across various economic sectors.The five-day visit is organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Jordanian Embassy in Sao Paulo.The delegation is headed by the Chamber's President, William Adib Dib Jr., and comprises business owners and executives from various economic sectors, as well as representatives from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Investment Promotion Agency of the State of Sao Paulo.The visit includes a Jordanian-Brazilian business forum, bilateral meetings between companies, and meetings at the Ministries of Agriculture, Industry, Trade and Supply, and Investment, as well as the Customs Department, in addition to tours to promote tourist attractions.The visit is a key step in developing economic relations with Brazil and it opens new horizons for increasing trade exchange between the two countries, commented Jordan Chamber of Commerce President, Senator Khalil Haj Tawfiq.It will allow the delegation to explore investment opportunities and the business environment, and build strategic partnerships, he said, adding that the delegation's choice showed a special investor interest in the Kingdom.He pointed out that Brazil is one of the key economies in South America with strong and advanced industries, particularly in the food sector, which will help boost trade ties with Jordanian firms.The volume of trade between Jordan and Brazil was at JD511 million dinars last year, of which JD60 million in Jordanian exports, almost entirely chemicals and related products, followed by clothing and textiles, dates and other food items.