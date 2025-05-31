Series Of Festive Events Held In Absheron To Celebrate International Children's Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) A series of celebratory events took place in Absheron district on June 1st in honor of International Children's Day,reports.

Organized jointly by the Absheron District Executive Authority, Absheron-Khizi Regional Culture Department, and Absheron-Khizi Regional Education Department, the events were attended by senior officials of the District Executive Authority, head of the New Azerbaijan Party's Absheron District Organization, children of national heroes, members of the District Council of Elders, the Chairperson of the Public Council under the Absheron Executive Authority, families of martyrs, and representatives from regional culture, education, and sports departments.

The participants began the day by visiting the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Park, Khirdalan city, where they paid tribute by laying fresh flowers.

The celebration continued at the Absheron Cultural Center with a moment of silence in memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom, followed by the playing of the National Anthem.

Gulnar Rahimova, Deputy Head of the Absheron Executive Authority and Director of the Department of Socio-Political and Humanitarian Affairs, highlighted the importance of the child and youth policy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. She emphasized that numerous vital state programs and decisions have been adopted to ensure children receive quality education and upbringing, nurturing them as valuable citizens of the nation. Rahimova also noted that this policy continues successfully under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva paying special attention to children's development through various projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Speeches were also delivered by Khatira Ismayilova, Chairperson of the Public Council under Absheron Executive Authority and mother of martyr Elchin Hasanli; Jeyran Hasanova, Chief Advisor of Absheron-Khizi Regional Culture Department and mother of April martyr Abdülmecid Akhundov; and Maharram Ibadov, Chairman of the Absheron Council of Elders and father of martyr Rauf Ibadov. They spoke about the enduring care and protection that National Leader Heydar Aliyev provided for children, and the broad efforts made during his leadership to safeguard children's rights and social protection, including relevant legislation. They also expressed pride that under the victorious leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the independent, sovereign, and territorially restored Azerbaijan provides a safe and free environment where children grow up with love for their homeland and country.

The program featured concert performances by children from local kindergartens and general education schools, as well as the theatrical play“Tıq-tıq xanım” prepared by the Absheron-Khizi Regional Culture Department.