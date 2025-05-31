Two Teenagers Killed In Poonch Road Accident

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu: Two Young teenagers were killed after their scooty met with an accident at Chandak area of Poonch district on Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a scooty bearing registration number JK12A-2495 collided with a bus bearing registration number JK12-7207 at Chandak place.

In this incident scooty rider as its pillow were killed. The deceased have been identified as Mohd Bilal(17) son of Jamal Din resident of Sabzain and Zahir Iqbal(18) son of Late Mohd Javid.

Confirming the incident, the CMO Poonch Dr P A Khan told GNS that we recieved two individuals at DH Poonch, both of them were declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

