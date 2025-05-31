Nearly 50 Afghan Citizens Deported From Tajikistan

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan has announced that 49 Afghan citizens residing in Tajikistan crossed back into Afghanistan on May 28 and 29, via the Sherkhan Bandar border crossing in Kunduz province.

According to a statement released by the Ministry on May 31, among those who returned, 36 individuals held Tajik residency permits, while 12 others crossed the border despite holding valid passports and visas.

The statement said that the reasons for the border crossing of those possessing passports and visas remain unclear. It added that after registration and receiving humanitarian assistance, these returnees were transferred to their original home areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Migrants and Returnees also reported the release and repatriation of 54 Afghan migrants who had been detained in various prisons across Pakistan for periods ranging from one to three days.

The statement said that these individuals were arrested in different regions of Pakistan and held temporarily in detention centers before being freed and allowed to return home.

The return of these migrants highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan citizens abroad, including uncertain legal statuses and detention risks, especially in neighboring countries. These developments come amid broader regional instability and shifting migration policies affecting Afghan refugees and labor migrants.

Humanitarian organizations emphasize the need for continued support and protection for Afghan migrants, urging host countries and international agencies to ensure safe, voluntary, and dignified return processes. The situation underscores the urgency of addressing the root causes of displacement, including conflict, economic hardship, and political instability within Afghanistan.

