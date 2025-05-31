Earthquake Today: 6.1-Magnitude Tremor Shakes Japan's Hokkaido
The JMA added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kms. Till now, no tsunami warning was issued.
Earlier tremors were felt at 2.19 pm (local time) after a series of aftershocks when a magnitude 4.4 quake hit the same region. Again, a magnitude 3.5 off the coast of Shikoku hit at 4.45 PM, and another magnitude 4.7 off Kushiro at 5:07 PM.
The authorities did not mention immediate reports of damage or injuries, and stated that they are monitoring the situation.
More to come...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment