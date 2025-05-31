Tata Punch, Fronx To Hyundai Venue: 7 Best SUV Picks Under Rs 10 Lakh

India's desire for SUVs has surged to previously unheard-of heights and is increasing annually. The sub-4 meter class is the most competitive in this market and frequently attracts buyers away from hatchbacks and small sedans. The best possibilities under Rs 10 lakh that you should look into if you're thinking about buying a small SUV are listed here.

Tata Punch

In the Indian market, the Punch is the most reasonably priced SUV. In the year 2024, it was the best-selling automobile. It is the only small SUV with EV, CNG, and petrol options. The CNG generates 72.4 horsepower and 103 Nm, but the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder normally aspirated gasoline produces 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm. There are two battery pack options for the EV: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The long-range variant produces 121 horsepower and 190 Nm with a stated range of 421 km, while the smaller battery produces 80 horsepower and has a range of 315 km. Ex-showroom, the Punch range is Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Three engine options are available for the SUVs: a 1.2-liter normally aspirated engine, a 1-liter turbo boosterjet, and CNG. The CNG generates 76.4 horsepower and 98.5 Nm of torque, the NA generates 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm, and the turbo generates 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm. The Fronx's ex-showroom price range is between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 12.91 lakh.

Kia Sonet

Although the Sonet is built on the Venue, it has distinct features of its own since it is more handling-focused, making it perfect for enthusiasts. The Kia Compact is more expensive, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.74 lakh, but it has the same three powertrains as the Venue.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is the only small SUV with all-electric, CNG, diesel, and gasoline options. The 1.5-liter diesel produces 113 horsepower and 260 Nm, the 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline produces 118 horsepower and 170 Nm, and the most potent vehicle in its class is the CNG, which produces 99 horsepower and 170 Nm. There are two battery packs for the Nexon EV: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. The hitch is that the EV starts at more than Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.49 lakh. Ex-showroom, the internal combustion ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Later this year, the Venue's next iteration is anticipated to launch. Three engine options are now available for the SUV, starting with the well-proven 1.2-liter NA Kappa, the 1-liter turbo, and the 1.5-liter motors. Similar to the Exter, the NA generates 82 horsepower and 113.8 Nm, while the diesel generates 114 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque and the turbo provides 118 horsepower and 172 Nm. Ex-showroom, the venue costs between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.53 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

A dual-tone top and the exclusive Knight Edition are among the trim options available for the Exter. The Hyundai SUV comes with a 1.2-liter normally aspirated gasoline engine and a CNG engine. The latter type generates 68 horsepower and 95.2 Nm of torque, while the gasoline variant generates 82 horsepower and 113.8 Nm. Ex-showroom, the Exter's pricing ranges from Rs 6.21 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The top SUV model has a turbocharged petrol engine, whereas the entry-level SUV has a normally aspirated drivetrain. The NA generates 71 horsepower and 96 Nm, the turbo generates 99 horsepower and 160 Nm, and the CVT generates 152 Nm. Ex-showroom prices for the Nissan Magnite range from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.27 lakh.