Dignity Made Launches To Fight Trafficking With Ethical Coconut Oil

Dignity Coconuts, known for its premium, ethically sourced coconut oil, has rebranded as Dignity Made , a powerful new identity that puts its social mission front and center. More than a name change, the launch of Dignity Made signals a bold step forward in using business as a force to prevent human trafficking and empower coconut farmers in rural areas of the Philippines.

Rooted in the belief that ethical jobs can prevent exploitation, Dignity Made partners directly with coconut farming communities in the Philippines to provide dignified work, education, and economic opportunity- especially for women vulnerable to trafficking. With each product sold, the brand fuels real solutions to generational poverty and systemic injustice.

“We're not just making coconut oil. We're creating a path out of poverty, one jar at a time,” said Erik Olson, CEO of Dignity Made.“Our rebrand reflects who we've truly been all along: a company committed to making better products and a better world.”

Same Mission, Bigger Vision

Originally founded in 2010 as Dignity Coconuts, the company has earned awards for its raw, centrifuge-extracted coconut oil and transparent sourcing model. Now, with a growing lineup of clean beauty and wellness products , the Dignity Made name reflects a broader commitment to both consumers and the communities behind each product.





With the tagline “Better for You, Better for All,” Dignity Made continues its pledge to offer clean, safe products while empowering the people who make them through fair trade, safe jobs, and skills-based employment.

Real Impact Where It Matters

To date, the company has helped over 200 families rise above subsistence living. Through on-the-ground programs in financial literacy, education, and job creation, Dignity Made is breaking cycles of dependency and trafficking vulnerability-replacing them with dignity, purpose, and hope.

“I used to feel hopeless,” says Angeline, one of the women employed through Dignity Made.“Now my child is in school, I have peace at home, and I'm always smiling. I can't explain the joy-it's spreading through our whole community.”

As a verified member of the Fair Trade Federation , Dignity Made adheres to the highest standards of ethical production and environmental stewardship, including a goal to have zero-waste coconut processing that maximizes every part of the crop.

To learn more or explore Dignity Made's product line, visit .





About Dignity Made

Dignity Made is a purpose-driven social enterprise committed to fighting poverty and human trafficking through clean, coconut-based products. By building direct trade partnerships with Filipino farmers and investing in community transformation, Dignity Made goes beyond commerce to create lasting change. Every product supports ethical labor, environmental responsibility, and the belief that everyone deserves the chance to live free from exploitation.

