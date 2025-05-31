Golden Goblet Awards Lineup Announced: Spotlight On This Year's Top Contenders
Main Competition
AFTER THE FOG
Director: Miriam Heard
Country/Region: Chile, United Kingdom, France
BLACK RED YELLOW
Director: Aktan Arym Kubat
Country/Region: Kyrgyzstan
CYCLONE
Director: Flavia Castro
Country/Region: Brazil
MY FATHER'S SON
Director: QIU Sheng
Country/Region: China, France
LOSS OF BALANCE
Director: Korek Bojanowski
Country/Region: Poland
LUISA
Director: Julia Roesler
Country/Region: Germany
ONE WACKY SUMMER
Director: CAO Baoping
Country/Region: China
ON SUMMER SAND
Director: Shinya Tamada
Country/Region: Japan
THE REBORN
Director: Santiago Esteves
Country/Region: Argentina, Spain, Chile
THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED
Director: António Ferreira
Country/Region: Portugal, Brazil
WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS
Director: WANG Tong
Country/Region: China
YOU BELIEVE IN ANGELS, MR. DROWAK?
Director: Nicolas Steiner
Country/Region: Germany, Switzerland
Asian New Talent
AS THE WATER FLOWS
Director: BIAN Zhuo
Country/Region: China
BRAND NEW LANDSCAPE
Director: Yuiga Danzuka
Country/Region: Japan
GRACE FOR SALE
Director: Gözde Yetişkin, Emre Sert
Country/Region: Turkey
KANTO
Director: Ensar Altay
Country/Region: Turkey
ODDS BEATER
Director: CHENG Liang
Country/Region: China
RIVERSTONE
Director: Lalith Rathnayake
Country/Region: Sri Lanka
SEVEN DAYS
Director: QIU Yujie
Country/Region: China
THE DAUGHTER
Director: Pourya Kakavand
Country/Region: Iran
THE LAST SUMMER
Director: SHI Renfei
Country/Region: China
VICTORIA
Director: Sivaranjini J
Country/Region: India
WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE
Director: FANG Liang
Country/Region: China
WHERE THE NIGHT STANDS STILL
Director: Liryc Dela Cruz
Country/Region: Italy, Philippines
Documentary
A PART OF THE LAND
Director: Nima Mahdian Asl
Country/Region: Iran
BRIGADE 2045
Director: Olivia Luengas Magana
Country/Region: Mexico
CATCHERS ON THE MOON
Director: XU Huijing
Country/Region: China
CONSTANZA
Director: Agustín Márquez Gómez
Country/Region: Spain
THE GUARDIAN OF STORIES
Director: Claudia Bellasi, Markus Steiner Ender
Country/Region: Laos
Animation
EDGE OF TIME
Director: LI Wei, WENG Ming, Shinichiro Watanabe, Shuhei Morita
Country/Region: China
MAGIC BEACH
Director: Robert Connolly
Country/Region: Australia
MAKE A GIRL
Director: Gensho Yasuda
Country/Region: Japan
THE SONGBIRDS' SECRET
Director: Antoine Lanciaux
Country/Region: France, Switzerland, Belgium
TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS
Director: ZHANG Gang
Country/Region: China, United States of America
Short Film (Live Action)
A STORY ABOUT WINTER
Director: LUO Zhaoguang, ZHOU Nanjun
Country/Region: China
CHILDREN OF THE LAND
Director: XU Rui
Country/Region: China
CROW
Director: XU Jianming
Country/Region: China
DEAD IN THE WATER
Director: Leila Hekmatnia
Country/Region: Iran
JOANA IS LEAVING
Director: Jonathan Millet
Country/Region: France
JUDITE, OR FIRST REBELLION
Director: Pedro Carneiro
Country/Region: Portugal
NO ONE KNOWS I DISAPPEARED
Director: BO Hanxiong
Country/Region: China
THE END OF THE WORLD
Director: Alessandro Mosca
Country/Region: Peru
THE FOUNTAIN OF MEMORY
Director: Jordi Sanz Angrill
Country/Region: Spain
VIDEO GAME AUTEUR
Director: Txema Novelo
Country/Region: Mexico
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
I AM NOT HERE ANYMORE
Director: Nawojka Wierzbowska
Country/Region: Poland, France
LITTLE STORY
Director: Mirjam Plettinx
Country/Region: Belgium
LOVE MUSIC FRIEND
Director: XU Zao
Country/Region: China
SON
Director: Zhanna Bekmambetova
Country/Region: Russia, Kazakstan
TRIASSIC CUDDLE
Director: Iulia Turicianu
Country/Region: Romania
As China's only A-list film festival, SIFF has long served as a major platform for Chinese-language cinema and emerging talents across Asia. Guided by the principles of "Asian, Chinese Film, and New Talents," this year's festival is expected to feature around 60 Chinese-language films, spanning competition entries, premieres, and restored classics.
The Golden Goblet Awards continue to grow in global stature, setting a new record this year. The five competition sections received over 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions. Of those, more than 2,800 films entered competition, with notable increases in entries from the Americas and Africa. Short film submissions rose 18% year-over-year.
This year also boasts the highest premiere rate in SIFF history: over 1,820 films hold world premiere status, and more than 520 will have their international premiere, pushing the combined premiere rate above 80%.
The international jury panel includes 21 members from 13 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, the president of the jury this year, stated:
"A film festival is not just a celebration of cinema; it's an opportunity for people from different nations to come together, exchange ideas, and appreciate exceptional films. I'm honored to serve as a juror at SIFF and to enjoy these incredible works alongside my fellow jury members in Shanghai."
This year's edition also introduces several firsts: the merger of the SIFF Film Market with the Shanghai TV Festival's market to form a unified International Film and TV Market; the launch of the "Asia Now" section highlighting regional perspectives.
Tickets for the 27th SIFF go on sale at noon on June 5. Following SIFF, the Shanghai TV Festival will run from June 23 to June 27.
SOURCE SIFF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment