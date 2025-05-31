Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Golden Goblet Awards Lineup Announced: Spotlight On This Year's Top Contenders

2025-05-31 08:31:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Main Competition

AFTER THE FOG
 Director: Miriam Heard
Country/Region: Chile, United Kingdom, France

BLACK RED YELLOW
 Director: Aktan Arym Kubat
Country/Region: Kyrgyzstan

CYCLONE
 Director: Flavia Castro
Country/Region: Brazil

MY FATHER'S SON
 Director: QIU Sheng
Country/Region: China, France

LOSS OF BALANCE
 Director: Korek Bojanowski
Country/Region: Poland

LUISA
Director: Julia Roesler
Country/Region: Germany

ONE WACKY SUMMER
 Director: CAO Baoping
Country/Region: China

ON SUMMER SAND
 Director: Shinya Tamada
Country/Region: Japan

THE REBORN
 Director: Santiago Esteves
Country/Region: Argentina, Spain, Chile

THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED
 Director: António Ferreira
Country/Region: Portugal, Brazil

WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS
 Director: WANG Tong
Country/Region: China

YOU BELIEVE IN ANGELS, MR. DROWAK?
 Director: Nicolas Steiner
Country/Region: Germany, Switzerland

Asian New Talent

AS THE WATER FLOWS
 Director: BIAN Zhuo
Country/Region: China

BRAND NEW LANDSCAPE
 Director: Yuiga Danzuka
Country/Region: Japan

GRACE FOR SALE
 Director: Gözde Yetişkin, Emre Sert
Country/Region: Turkey

KANTO
Director: Ensar Altay
Country/Region: Turkey

ODDS BEATER
 Director: CHENG Liang
Country/Region: China

RIVERSTONE
 Director: Lalith Rathnayake
Country/Region: Sri Lanka

SEVEN DAYS
 Director: QIU Yujie
Country/Region: China

THE DAUGHTER
 Director: Pourya Kakavand
Country/Region: Iran

THE LAST SUMMER
 Director: SHI Renfei
Country/Region: China

VICTORIA
 Director: Sivaranjini J
Country/Region: India

WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE
 Director: FANG Liang
Country/Region: China

WHERE THE NIGHT STANDS STILL
 Director: Liryc Dela Cruz
Country/Region: Italy, Philippines

Documentary

A PART OF THE LAND
 Director: Nima Mahdian Asl
Country/Region: Iran

BRIGADE 2045
Director: Olivia Luengas Magana
Country/Region: Mexico

CATCHERS ON THE MOON
 Director: XU Huijing
Country/Region: China

CONSTANZA
 Director: Agustín Márquez Gómez
Country/Region: Spain

THE GUARDIAN OF STORIES
Director: Claudia Bellasi, Markus Steiner Ender
Country/Region: Laos

Animation

EDGE OF TIME
 Director: LI Wei, WENG Ming, Shinichiro Watanabe, Shuhei Morita
Country/Region: China

MAGIC BEACH
Director: Robert Connolly
Country/Region: Australia

MAKE A GIRL
 Director: Gensho Yasuda
Country/Region: Japan

THE SONGBIRDS' SECRET
 Director: Antoine Lanciaux
Country/Region: France, Switzerland, Belgium

TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS
 Director: ZHANG Gang
Country/Region: China, United States of America

Short Film (Live Action)

A STORY ABOUT WINTER
 Director: LUO Zhaoguang, ZHOU Nanjun
Country/Region: China

CHILDREN OF THE LAND
 Director: XU Rui
Country/Region: China

CROW
Director: XU Jianming
Country/Region: China

DEAD IN THE WATER
 Director: Leila Hekmatnia
Country/Region: Iran

JOANA IS LEAVING
 Director: Jonathan Millet
Country/Region: France

JUDITE, OR FIRST REBELLION
 Director: Pedro Carneiro
Country/Region: Portugal

NO ONE KNOWS I DISAPPEARED
 Director: BO Hanxiong
Country/Region: China

THE END OF THE WORLD
 Director: Alessandro Mosca
Country/Region: Peru

THE FOUNTAIN OF MEMORY
 Director: Jordi Sanz Angrill
Country/Region: Spain

VIDEO GAME AUTEUR
 Director: Txema Novelo
Country/Region: Mexico

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

I AM NOT HERE ANYMORE
 Director: Nawojka Wierzbowska
Country/Region: Poland, France

LITTLE STORY
 Director: Mirjam Plettinx
Country/Region: Belgium

LOVE MUSIC FRIEND
 Director: XU Zao
Country/Region: China

SON
 Director: Zhanna Bekmambetova
Country/Region: Russia, Kazakstan

TRIASSIC CUDDLE
 Director: Iulia Turicianu
Country/Region: Romania

As China's only A-list film festival, SIFF has long served as a major platform for Chinese-language cinema and emerging talents across Asia. Guided by the principles of "Asian, Chinese Film, and New Talents," this year's festival is expected to feature around 60 Chinese-language films, spanning competition entries, premieres, and restored classics.

The Golden Goblet Awards continue to grow in global stature, setting a new record this year. The five competition sections received over 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions. Of those, more than 2,800 films entered competition, with notable increases in entries from the Americas and Africa. Short film submissions rose 18% year-over-year.

This year also boasts the highest premiere rate in SIFF history: over 1,820 films hold world premiere status, and more than 520 will have their international premiere, pushing the combined premiere rate above 80%.

The international jury panel includes 21 members from 13 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, the president of the jury this year, stated:

"A film festival is not just a celebration of cinema; it's an opportunity for people from different nations to come together, exchange ideas, and appreciate exceptional films. I'm honored to serve as a juror at SIFF and to enjoy these incredible works alongside my fellow jury members in Shanghai."

This year's edition also introduces several firsts: the merger of the SIFF Film Market with the Shanghai TV Festival's market to form a unified International Film and TV Market; the launch of the "Asia Now" section highlighting regional perspectives.

Tickets for the 27th SIFF go on sale at noon on June 5. Following SIFF, the Shanghai TV Festival will run from June 23 to June 27.

