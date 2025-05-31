Golden Goblet Awards Lineup Announced: Spotlight On This Year's Top Contenders

Main Competition

AFTER THE FOG

Director: Miriam Heard

Country/Region: Chile, United Kingdom, France

BLACK RED YELLOW

Director: Aktan Arym Kubat

Country/Region: Kyrgyzstan

CYCLONE

Director: Flavia Castro

Country/Region: Brazil

MY FATHER'S SON

Director: QIU Sheng

Country/Region: China, France

LOSS OF BALANCE

Director: Korek Bojanowski

Country/Region: Poland

LUISA

Director: Julia Roesler

Country/Region: Germany

ONE WACKY SUMMER

Director: CAO Baoping

Country/Region: China

ON SUMMER SAND

Director: Shinya Tamada

Country/Region: Japan

THE REBORN

Director: Santiago Esteves

Country/Region: Argentina, Spain, Chile

THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED

Director: António Ferreira

Country/Region: Portugal, Brazil

WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS

Director: WANG Tong

Country/Region: China

YOU BELIEVE IN ANGELS, MR. DROWAK?

Director: Nicolas Steiner

Country/Region: Germany, Switzerland

Asian New Talent

AS THE WATER FLOWS

Director: BIAN Zhuo

Country/Region: China

BRAND NEW LANDSCAPE

Director: Yuiga Danzuka

Country/Region: Japan

GRACE FOR SALE

Director: Gözde Yetişkin, Emre Sert

Country/Region: Turkey

KANTO

Director: Ensar Altay

Country/Region: Turkey

ODDS BEATER

Director: CHENG Liang

Country/Region: China

RIVERSTONE

Director: Lalith Rathnayake

Country/Region: Sri Lanka

SEVEN DAYS

Director: QIU Yujie

Country/Region: China

THE DAUGHTER

Director: Pourya Kakavand

Country/Region: Iran

THE LAST SUMMER

Director: SHI Renfei

Country/Region: China

VICTORIA

Director: Sivaranjini J

Country/Region: India

WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE

Director: FANG Liang

Country/Region: China

WHERE THE NIGHT STANDS STILL

Director: Liryc Dela Cruz

Country/Region: Italy, Philippines

Documentary

A PART OF THE LAND

Director: Nima Mahdian Asl

Country/Region: Iran

BRIGADE 2045

Director: Olivia Luengas Magana

Country/Region: Mexico

CATCHERS ON THE MOON

Director: XU Huijing

Country/Region: China

CONSTANZA

Director: Agustín Márquez Gómez

Country/Region: Spain

THE GUARDIAN OF STORIES

Director: Claudia Bellasi, Markus Steiner Ender

Country/Region: Laos

Animation

EDGE OF TIME

Director: LI Wei, WENG Ming, Shinichiro Watanabe, Shuhei Morita

Country/Region: China

MAGIC BEACH

Director: Robert Connolly

Country/Region: Australia

MAKE A GIRL

Director: Gensho Yasuda

Country/Region: Japan

THE SONGBIRDS' SECRET

Director: Antoine Lanciaux

Country/Region: France, Switzerland, Belgium

TOM AND JERRY: FORBIDDEN COMPASS

Director: ZHANG Gang

Country/Region: China, United States of America

Short Film (Live Action)

A STORY ABOUT WINTER

Director: LUO Zhaoguang, ZHOU Nanjun

Country/Region: China

CHILDREN OF THE LAND

Director: XU Rui

Country/Region: China

CROW

Director: XU Jianming

Country/Region: China

DEAD IN THE WATER

Director: Leila Hekmatnia

Country/Region: Iran

JOANA IS LEAVING

Director: Jonathan Millet

Country/Region: France

JUDITE, OR FIRST REBELLION

Director: Pedro Carneiro

Country/Region: Portugal

NO ONE KNOWS I DISAPPEARED

Director: BO Hanxiong

Country/Region: China

THE END OF THE WORLD

Director: Alessandro Mosca

Country/Region: Peru

THE FOUNTAIN OF MEMORY

Director: Jordi Sanz Angrill

Country/Region: Spain

VIDEO GAME AUTEUR

Director: Txema Novelo

Country/Region: Mexico

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

I AM NOT HERE ANYMORE

Director: Nawojka Wierzbowska

Country/Region: Poland, France

LITTLE STORY

Director: Mirjam Plettinx

Country/Region: Belgium

LOVE MUSIC FRIEND

Director: XU Zao

Country/Region: China

SON

Director: Zhanna Bekmambetova

Country/Region: Russia, Kazakstan

TRIASSIC CUDDLE

Director: Iulia Turicianu

Country/Region: Romania

As China's only A-list film festival, SIFF has long served as a major platform for Chinese-language cinema and emerging talents across Asia. Guided by the principles of "Asian, Chinese Film, and New Talents," this year's festival is expected to feature around 60 Chinese-language films, spanning competition entries, premieres, and restored classics.

The Golden Goblet Awards continue to grow in global stature, setting a new record this year. The five competition sections received over 3,900 submissions from 119 countries and regions. Of those, more than 2,800 films entered competition, with notable increases in entries from the Americas and Africa. Short film submissions rose 18% year-over-year.

This year also boasts the highest premiere rate in SIFF history: over 1,820 films hold world premiere status, and more than 520 will have their international premiere, pushing the combined premiere rate above 80%.

The international jury panel includes 21 members from 13 countries and regions across Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, the president of the jury this year, stated:

"A film festival is not just a celebration of cinema; it's an opportunity for people from different nations to come together, exchange ideas, and appreciate exceptional films. I'm honored to serve as a juror at SIFF and to enjoy these incredible works alongside my fellow jury members in Shanghai."

This year's edition also introduces several firsts: the merger of the SIFF Film Market with the Shanghai TV Festival's market to form a unified International Film and TV Market; the launch of the "Asia Now" section highlighting regional perspectives.

Tickets for the 27th SIFF go on sale at noon on June 5. Following SIFF, the Shanghai TV Festival will run from June 23 to June 27.

SOURCE SIFF