Todd Anniversary: From Research To Reality

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- You know what they say: April showers bring May's flowers. But they forget to mention that it also brings Todd's once-a-year discount for new clients. To celebrate Todd's anniversary, the generative agriculture firm hosts its biggest offer of the year around this time, and they're happy to announce it's finally here.

Committed to setting a new standard in sustainable agriculture, Todd has transformed into a renowned agriculture firm by partnering with small and medium-scale organic and biodynamic farms. Todd has earned widespread recognition from world-class farms, retailers, non-profit organizations, and consumers, enabling clients to restore farmland and surrounding ecosystems through natural soil enrichment, watershed restoration, and differentiation in direct-to-consumer markets. Since its founding in 2018, Todd has led groundbreaking advancements in soil science and crop production, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the regenerative agriculture movement.

"My mission has always been to offer services that resonate deeply and provide real, lasting value-whether it's soil development that enriches the farm or seed products that transform what can be grown," said Vincent Todd, Founder and CEO of Todd. "A business that sets money-making or marketing targets looks at the world differently, its products differently, and its customers differently-our goal is to constantly strive for what will become the foundation of tomorrow's reality."

Todd is entering a new phase of the regenerative agriculture shift, where decades of research are becoming tangible management practices that further advance soil health and production. Through this effort, Todd has the opportunity to make an impact on reversing some of the public health and environmental crises facing our planet today. With plans to announce major partnerships starting in 2026, Todd is poised to reshape the agriculture industry as it's known today-details forthcoming.

About Todd:

Todd is a first-generation generative agriculture firm that seeks to partner with high-growth, market-leading branded organic and biodynamic farms. The firm's primary focus is on identifying culturally relevant farms to deliver outstanding services and products, drive emotional connectivity and help meet the needs of modern consumers. Further information on Todd is available at , as well as @toddagriscience on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Todd Agriscience

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED