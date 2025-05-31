Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Stamps Recruitment Of 700 Home Guard Volunteers
It also gave its nod to regularise the services of 203 Panchayat Secretary (Zila Parishad cadre) who have completed two years of contract services as on March 31.
The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved an amendment to the Postgraduate, Specialist Services Policy by withdrawing the mandatory requirement of a one-year field posting before eligibility for Senior Residency at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
A government statement said this decision has been taken in line with the policy followed at AIIMS in Chamiyana.
The amendment is aimed at streamlining the selection process, ensuring fairness, and bringing coherence between the implementation of the Resident Doctor Policy and the Postgraduate, Specialist Services Policy.
The Cabinet also approved the shifting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) office from Shimla to Dharamsala.
It also decided to introduce the Deposit Refund Scheme of 2025 to effectively manage and reduce non-biodegradable waste.
Under this scheme, consumers will pay a refundable deposit over and above the product price, which will be returned upon the return of the empty product.
The scheme will apply to a wide range of packaging materials, including glass bottles, plastic beverage containers, aluminium cans, liquid packaging, flexible plastic packaging and multilayered packages. It will be implemented on a pilot basis, said the statement.
As in 2010, the Cabinet gave its in-principle approval to start a de-novo reservation roster for the members and chairpersons of Panchayati Raj Institutions.
It allowed the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation to collect minor minerals and carry out dredging operations in rivers and ponds located in forest areas across the state, with the aim of better source management and environmental sustainability.
It decided to bifurcate the Elementary Education Block Ramshahar in Solan district by creating a new Elementary Education Block at Baddi, along with the creation and filling of the requisite posts to ensure smooth functioning.
The Cabinet also okayed to reorganise the Development Blocks of Sulah, Bhawarna and Lambagaon of Kangra district and Bhoranj of Hamirpur district to facilitate the people of these areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment