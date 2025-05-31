Explained: How PSG Turned It Around To Reach Final Of Champions League Despite Group Stage Struggles

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League campaign has been marked by a remarkable turnaround, fueled by midfield dominance and key player performances.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) remarkable turnaround in the UEFA Champions League has been a defining feature of their campaign. After a lackluster performance in the league phase, many doubted their ability to progress. However, Luis Enrique's team has since demonstrated a newfound air of confidence and dominance, particularly against Premier League teams.

Midfield dominance: The key to success

The catalyst for this transformation can be attributed to PSG's midfield dominance. By controlling possession and utilizing overloads, they have been able to create scoring opportunities against their English opponents. This approach has been evident in their matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, where they have consistently enjoyed a significant share of possession.

Big moments from key players

Ousmane Dembélé has been a standout performer, reborn since Luis Enrique moved him into a more central role. His performances have been instrumental in PSG's success, and he has emerged as a top contender for the Ballon d'Or. Dembélé's ability to silence opposition crowds and provide crucial goals has been a defining feature of PSG's campaign.

Resilience and determination

Despite facing setbacks, including a loss to Liverpool and a dramatic comeback by Aston Villa, PSG has shown resilience and determination. They have adopted a dogged mentality, thriving under adversity, and have been able to rely on big moments from key players.

Donnarumma's crucial contributions

Gianluigi Donnarumma has also played a vital role, making crucial saves to secure PSG's advantage. His performances have been exemplary, and his ability to remain focused under pressure has been a key factor in PSG's success.

With the stakes high, PSG will be looking to become only the second French team to lift the coveted trophy.