Mukhtar Ansari's Son Annas Ansari Gets Two Years In Jail In 2022 Hate Speech Case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district on Saturday awarded two years' imprisonment to Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLA and dead mafia don Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in connection with the hate speech case of 2022. Meanwhile, Abbas Ansari's close aide, Mansoor Ansari, was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment.

Ansari was booked for delivering a provocative speech against the Mau district administration while the model code of conduct was in place.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court refused anticipatory bail to him in the same case. He approached the top court against the High Court's December 2023 order.

On December 19, 2023, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence was made out.

The FIR was lodged in March 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and others. It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022, at Pahadpura ground- Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration.

Abbas Ansari fought and won on a ticket from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the then alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party, in the 2022 state assembly elections from the Sadar seat in Mau.

As per the Representation of the People Act, a sentence of two years or more can lead to disqualification from holding public office, pending appeal.