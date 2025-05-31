PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Preview: Who Will Earn The Ticket For The Final Against RCB?

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Punjab Kings failed to directly qualify for the final after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, but the table toppers, led by Shreyas Iyer, will get another shot at redemption and book their berth for the title against the same opponent. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, eliminated the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to make it to the Qualifier 2 and will be riding high on momentum ahead of the crucial clash.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off for the first time in the history of IPL playoffs, and the two sides will battle for a spot in the final against the red-hot side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings should change their batting approach

In the Qualifier 1 defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Punjab Kings batters decided to go after the bowlers with an attacking approach, but it completely backfired as they lost wickets in clusters, failing to build momentum or partnership after being put to bat first by the RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.

The in-form batters, including Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, and Shashank Singh, all fell while trying to force the pace early as Punjab Kings were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. The ultra-aggressive approach, which the Punjab Kings were adapting throughout the league stage of the tournament, proved costly in the high-pressure playoff fixture against the three-time IPL runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru might have given them a valuable lesson to reassess their strategy, emphasizing the need to play according to the situation of the match rather than sticking to their usual attacking game plan. A more flexible and calculated approach, balancing aggression with stability, could be a key for Punjab Kings to overcome Mumbai Indians' experience and secure their spot in the final.

Moreover, the form of their top batters of the season - Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh will be crucial in setting a strong foundation, as their ability to build partnerships and anchor the innings could make all the difference against Mumbai Indians' bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians need to fix their bowling woes

Mumbai Indians might have won the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, but their bowling unit showed signs of vulnerability, especially in the middle overs, which they have to address before facing the strong Punjab Kings' batting line-up. Despite posting a solid total of 228/5, the Mumbai Indians managed to win by 20 runs, highlighting the urgent need for tighter bowling discipline and smarter fielding placements to contain the aggressive Punjab Kings' batting line-up.

Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler for the Mumbai Indians as he picked a wicket while conceding just 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80 in four overs. Trent Boult scalped two wickets but gave away 54 runs in his spell of four full overs. Richard Gleeson and Hardik Pandya conceded over 30 runs in their spells. The five-time IPL champions will need their senior players, Bumrah and Boult, to find their rhythm and consistency, while other support bowlers must step up to apply pressure on the Punjab Kings' batting line-up.

Mumbai Indians are likely to bring in Deepak Chahar as Richard Gleeson's participation in Qualifier 2 seems to be doubtful after suffering from cramps during the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Chahar's experience and his ability to swing the ball in the powerplay and middle-overs could provide much-needed control and breakthroughs for the Mumbai Indians.

The biggest positive from the Eliminator that the Mumbai Indians' batting line-up can take into Qualifier 2 is their explosive form of top and middle-order batters, with key players Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya showing the ability to accelerate the innings under pressure, which will be crucial against Punjab Kings' disciplined bowling attack.

What to expect from Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians?

The clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 is expected to be a high-octane affair as the sides will put up a good fight to secure their spot in the Grand Finale. Punjab Kings will look to adopt a more measured batting approach, building partnerships and accelerating their innings carefully, while Mumbai Indians must tighten their bowling and capitalize on early breakthroughs to break Punjab's rhythm.

Since the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is traditionally known for a batting-friendly surface with some assistance for the pacers under lights, both teams will look to make the best use of the conditions. The team that opts to bat first will aim to post a solid total on the board, making it challenging for the team batting second o chase under pressure in a high-stakes knockout clash.

With the dew factor coming into play in the second innings, the captains need to be smart enough in terms of bowling changes and field placements. Eventually, the team that holds the team that holds its nerve in crunch situations, executes its plans better, and adapts to the conditions swiftly will seal their place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.